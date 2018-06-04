Who Was Missing At “Yo! MTV Raps”: 30th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE]

The Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Concert was this passed weekend at the Barlcay Center in Brooklyn, but Headkrack mentioned a lot of people were missing. He wanted to see Queen Latifah, Da Brat , Tribe Called Quest and more there. Headkrack mentioned that from what he saw on the life stream it was fun.

In Philly the Roots Picnic took place, but was rained out that evening. Dave Chappelle was one of the host and fans came out from all over to enjoy the festivities. Basketball fans get ready because game 3 of the NBA finals will be taking place on Wednesday in Cleveland.

