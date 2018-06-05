CLOSE
Drake Wrote a Hook on ‘Ye’ But G.O.O.D. Music ‘Forgot’ His Writing Credit

Via | HipHopDX

Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and Ebro Darden confidently asserted on their morning show Monday (June 4) that Drake wrote the hook on Kanye West’s Ye track “Yikes.”

Not only did Drizzy pen the hook, but G.O.O.D. Music left his name off the songwriting credits because they apparently forgot about his contribution.

“It is now a confirmed thing that Drake wrote the hook for ‘Yikes,’” Rosenberg revealed. “It may be the best melody on the album when you go listen to it. You’ll hear it now and go, ‘Oh, that does sound really good.’ [Kanye] gets a double congratulations in my opinion. They didn’t credit him. They said they like ‘forgot.’ They left him off. He doesn’t have a writing credit. Interesting timing to forget the writing credit for Drake.

