Rickey Smiley’s son, Malik Smiley is home from school and is eating out of a house and home. Malik is an athlete and he eats several meals a day. Rickey mentioned that the other day he ate a pound of dressing, macaroni and cheese as well as a pitcher of Kool-Aid.
Malik mentioned that for breakfast he’s going to eat 5 or 6 of the sausage pancakes on a stick. Rickey’s son works out 4-5 hours a day and loves his cooking. He is so happy to be home to eat it. Malik has a high metabolism and Rickey is just planning to head to Costco more often so his son can eat good.
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Malik Smiley Defends His Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com