5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony is up to his antics again and could possibly get in trouble. After the trap last night he saw a Taco Bell getting deliveries and decided to rob the truck. Black Tony mentioned that he took lettuce, tomato, hard shells, soft shells and sauce.

He mentioned that he could feed at least 1000 people, but they have to bring their own meat. Black Tony wants to have a different kind of July 4th party. Him telling everyone to bring their own meat made them laugh.

RELATED: Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Key’oir “Break Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close