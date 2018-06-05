5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is up to his antics again and could possibly get in trouble. After the trap last night he saw a Taco Bell getting deliveries and decided to rob the truck. Black Tony mentioned that he took lettuce, tomato, hard shells, soft shells and sauce.
He mentioned that he could feed at least 1000 people, but they have to bring their own meat. Black Tony wants to have a different kind of July 4th party. Him telling everyone to bring their own meat made them laugh.
RELATED: Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Key’oir “Break Up” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- MAC’s Ramadan-Inspired Makeup Look Started A Social Controversy
- Black Music Month: Big Pun
- Kevin Gates “Let It Sing,” BlocBoy JB “Mamacita” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.18
- Pop Off Podcast With CeCe: Should We Cancel Kanye West As Our Leader?
- Talib Kweli Issues Statement Slamming Res’ Sexual Harassment Claims
- All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un
- Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake & Pusha T Beef
- Kim Kardashian Failed At Colonizing Donda’s House
- Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This
- Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To A Yoga Class For Their “Inside” Music Video
Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 1 of 6
2. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 2 of 6
3. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 3 of 6
4. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 5 of 6
6. Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"Source:Steve 6 of 6
5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com