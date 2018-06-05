Black Tony is up to his antics again and could possibly get in trouble. After the trap last night he saw a Taco Bell getting deliveries and decided to rob the truck. Black Tony mentioned that he took lettuce, tomato, hard shells, soft shells and sauce.

Follow @TheRSMS

He mentioned that he could feed at least 1000 people, but they have to bring their own meat. Black Tony wants to have a different kind of July 4th party. Him telling everyone to bring their own meat made them laugh.

RELATED: Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Key’oir “Break Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com