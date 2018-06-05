Watch: Trey Songz And Jacquees Take It To A Yoga Class For Their “Inside” Music Video

Jacquees is always dropping new material for fans, and this time, he’s teaming up with none other than Trey Songz . The Georgia native just released the visuals for his track “Inside” alongside Trigga, which features the R&B stars joining a yoga class full of beautiful women.

The visual was directed by Devkamera and features Jacquees and Songz instructing the flexible women on their poses during yoga class. There’s really no more perfect pairing for a video like this, and it fits the song perfectly–take a look at the accompaniment below.