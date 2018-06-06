Talib Kweli Issues Statement Slamming Res’ Sexual Harassment Claims

As many on Twitter already know, Talib Kweli always has time to address an issue drawn against him. When his former music partner Res issued a claim of sexual harassment, the Brooklyn rapper had the receipts to show the case had no merit.

In a statement issued by Kweli’s publicist team, the Black Star rapper once again hammered down on the facts to say that Res’ claims were baseless and were a strategy for him to get a lawsuit against her dropped. The pair were at odds over Res producing a body of work that featured Kweli’s work that he says he was not completely compensated for.

All of this played out on Twitter with some insulating Res’ accusations were true, which Kweli continued to deny with breakneck speed and precision.

From the statement:

“Res was dropped from my label Javotti Media in 2013 for disrespecting my employees and for failing to turn in an album I invested in. I am not holding her music because she never turned any music in, at all. In early 2014 Res started an IndieGogo campaign and sent a song featuring my vocals to fans without my permission as a reward. I asked her to stop using my verse, and she refused, so I sued her. Res then countersued saying that I sexually harassed her. I find her claim to be dubious in nature. Bogus.

Over a year ago, the judge in the case, Honorable Carolyn E. Wade, dismissed Res’ 3 claims against me, including the sexual harassment claim, NYSCEF doc number 37. Res has not accepted this outcome, so she is using smear tactics. Recently, she fired her lawyer in the other case, the one where she profited off of my music without my permission. So, now she is trying to use the #metoo movement to bully me into dropping my lawsuit against her. I fully and categorically deny any allegation of sexual harassment.”

What happens next is anyone’s guess but if Res has more in the chamber, now’s the time to come with it.

