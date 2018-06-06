Pop Off Podcast With CeCe: Should We Cancel Kanye West As Our Leader?

What makes a leader?

| 06.05.18
Some would say some of our most elite celebrities, artists, public figures, etc would make a great leader. However, CeCe has an honest discussion about if Kanye West is or was ever our leader in the black community. Having the perspective of living in Chicago for 4-years, she along with her guests Just Burrs and Big Rob discuss if Kanye is our leader and if so should we cancel him

Get ready for an honest conversation about the state of the black community, why we keep looking up to the wrong people and the most important question, what makes a leader in today’s world? Join in on the discussion and share your opinions.

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

12 photos Launch gallery

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

 

