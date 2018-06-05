CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This

2 reads
Leave a comment
Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Fast food restaurants already have a bad rep for their poor customer service and unsanitary eating conditions. 

 

But when’s the last time you saw actual video footage of what’s going on behind the counter at your favorite drive-thru spot?

 

One brave soul was filming in a Delaware Burger King when he spotted two mice playing around in the burger buns.

Ratatouille special anyone?

 

Somebody get the actual Burger King on the phone!

 

Just FYI, Burger King: When you guys tell folks “Have It Your Way,” we don’t think anyone wants the mouse pellet special.

 

SMH.

via GIPHY

Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close