CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Music Month: Big Pun

8 reads
Leave a comment
bmm black music month mainstream

Source: CS / CS

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

In the short amount of time that Puerto Rican Bronx rapper Big Pun was with us, its safe to say he touched the world. Despite being overweight, it never stopped him from pursuing his rap career which prospered from 1997 until his death at age 28 in 2000. Big Pun went from being an underground favorite to a mainstream success with the love he received from his hit song ‘Still Not A Player’ feat. Joe in 1998.

His close friends, Fat Joe and Cuban Link, have always spoke highly of Pun (before and after his death) and his memory and music continue to live on. He was the people’s champ and he made good music and that’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite Big Pun song? Comment below.

 

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Big Pun videos below:

1. Still Not A Player

2. It’s So Hard feat. Donnell Jones

3. 100% feat. Tony Sunshine

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

4. How We Roll feat. Ashanti

5. You Came Up feat. Noreaga

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

 

White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

The Latest:

 

Black Music Month: Big Pun was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
BMM 2016
Black Music Month: Big Pun
06.06.18
Black Music Month: Master P
06.05.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
06.04.18
Black Music Month: J. Cole
06.04.18
Adidas Sound Lab
ADIDAS SOUND LABS OPEN MIC CONTEST
06.01.18
bmm black music month mainstream
Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future
06.01.18
Mz Shyneka BMM
Black Music Month: Mz Shyneka Talks About Her…
04.11.18
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
John Legend – Love Me Now [MUSIC VIDEO]
10.07.16
Juicy J “No English” Feat. Travis Scott [VIDEO]
09.08.16
[NEW MUSIC] PARTYNEXTDOOR ‘Not Nice’
07.22.16
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
04.10.18
Lil Ronny MothaF “Up In The Air” [NEW…
06.23.16
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
#BirthdayBashATL: @OTGenasis Shares With @DJScream His Musical Influences…
04.11.18
Jay Z Talks About The Release of “Dead…
04.11.18
Eazy-E Talks About His Beef With Dr Dre…
04.10.18
D’Angelo, Questlove And More Talk Prince’s Legacy In…
06.07.16
LA Reid Speaks On The Michael Jackson And…
04.10.18
How Sheila E Met Prince [VIDEO]
06.07.16
Charlie Murphy Speaks On How Prince Reacted To…
04.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close