Malcolm Jenkins feels like “nobody has been listening”, so instead of talking to the media, he held up various signs which describe exactly what the protest and issues are all about (if you didn’t know, has nothing to do with the flag or patriotism).
He delivered a powerful response to the defending Super Bowl champions being disinvited to the White House without saying a word.
Watch the video below, and this is just another example of why we love Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles, and hopefully this video crosses President Twitter Fingers….
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Parade Celebration
Malcolm Jenkins’ Hopes His Silence and Signs With Facts Will Finally Make You Listen was originally published on boomphilly.com
