RP With Raven Paris: Lil Scrappy Gets In Near-Death Accident, Kim Kardashian Gets Justice For Imprisoned Black Woman & More

Man God is great I can’t even show u the car o, thank God for given me a fam and people that rides with me @casinoroulette in here hurt too we fucked up but God saved our lives #Godisgreat #Mercy #Grace im blessed with a wife and daughter to help me back up but God is great and we are alive thanks big God #hospitalflow thank u to my moms too who came and made sure her Baybay aight and my mother in law came thru thank you too

A post shared by Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on Jun 4, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT