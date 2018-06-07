#RP With Raven Paris: Lil Scrappy Gets In Near-Death Accident, Kim Kardashian Gets Justice For Imprisoned Black Woman & More

Entertainment News
| 06.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Raven Paris runs down details on Lil Scrappy’s near-death accident, shares update on Drake/Pusha T beef, notes results from Kim Kardashian’s visit to the White House and more!

1. 11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump

2. Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU

 

3. Beef Update: J. Prince Made Drake Call Off Pusha T Response

BONUS: Peep 12 photos that’ll make you miss the old Kanyes below…

For more of what’s trending and being reposted, text REPOST to 24042 to join the mobile club (msg & data rates may apply) and follow @Raven_Paris on social media and TheRavenParis.com!

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

#RP With Raven Paris: Lil Scrappy Gets In Near-Death Accident, Kim Kardashian Gets Justice For Imprisoned Black Woman & More was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close