Raven Paris runs down details on Lil Scrappy’s near-death accident, shares update on Drake/Pusha T beef, notes results from Kim Kardashian’s visit to the White House and more!
1. 11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump
2. Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident, Friend In ICU
Man God is great I can’t even show u the car o, thank God for given me a fam and people that rides with me @casinoroulette in here hurt too we fucked up but God saved our lives #Godisgreat #Mercy #Grace im blessed with a wife and daughter to help me back up but God is great and we are alive thanks big God #hospitalflow thank u to my moms too who came and made sure her Baybay aight and my mother in law came thru thank you too
3. Beef Update: J. Prince Made Drake Call Off Pusha T Response
BONUS: Peep 12 photos that’ll make you miss the old Kanyes below…
For more of what’s trending and being reposted, text REPOST to 24042 to join the mobile club (msg & data rates may apply) and follow @Raven_Paris on social media and TheRavenParis.com!
12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye
12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7. Kanye West7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
#RP With Raven Paris: Lil Scrappy Gets In Near-Death Accident, Kim Kardashian Gets Justice For Imprisoned Black Woman & More was originally published on 92q.com