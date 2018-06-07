CLOSE
K. Michelle Exposes Her Breasts In NSFW Instagram Live Session

K. Michelle "The People I Used To Know" Tour

K. Michelle seems unbothered every time her towel falls off on her live stream.

Over the course of the last few months, K. Michelle‘s butt implant situation has been one of the most absurd by far. The singer removed her enhancements on the Dr. Oz show in February and gave fans an update last month on her recovery status. As she continues to undergo reconstructive surgeries to protect her health, K. Michelle is finally starting to turn a new corner, thinking positively and ensuring that her recovery is as speedy as can be. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer did not have a care in the world as she let her girls breathe in front of the world to see.

K. Michelle Exposes Her Breasts In NSFW Instagram Live Session was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

