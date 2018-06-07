BMM: How Thug Motivation Transformed Young Jeezy’s Career

“You can’t ban the Snowman,” the phrase used to ring out in 2005. By then, Young Jeezy had emerged from the mixtape circuit in Atlanta as a star soon to break out even further. On “Dem Boyz,” the lead single from his one-off album with the group Boyz In The Hood, Jeezy batted leadoff. It’s still one of his more memorable verses.
Armed with street cred, a penchant for hard hitting beat selection and memorable cadences, Jeezy crafted a classic debut album with Thug Motivation 101, mixing radio savvy with catchy ad libs and tales of the hustle. “Last time I checked I was the man in these streets,” the saying goes on “Trap Or Die.” Snowman T-shirts flocked the streets, forcing some schools to ban the shirts outright due to fear (or lack of knowledge) of what they represented.
Still, Jeezy persisted. When he decided to switch it up for 2008’s The Recession, he was still Jeezy who knew his core fanbase wanted hard hitting trap records. But he also made “My President Is Black,” which became the unofficial anthem for President Barack Obama. TM 101 was one of those debut albums you couldn’t escape in the summer of 2005. Thirteen years later, Jeezy is still cranking out hits and one of the greats in Atlanta rap history.
Dem Boyz- Boyz N Da Hood
My President featuring Nas
And Then What feat. Mannie Fresh
Put On feat. Kanye West
Lose My Mind feat. Piles
Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic Rappers (Photo Gallery)
Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic Rappers (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers1 of 17
2. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers2 of 17
3. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers3 of 17
4. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers4 of 17
5. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers5 of 17
6. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers6 of 17
7. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers7 of 17
8. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers8 of 17
9. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers9 of 17
10. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers10 of 17
11. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers11 of 17
12. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers12 of 17
13. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers13 of 17
14. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers14 of 17
15. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers15 of 17
16. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers16 of 17
17. Black Music Month 2018 – Rappers17 of 17
BMM: How Thug Motivation Transformed Young Jeezy’s Career was originally published on 927theblock.com