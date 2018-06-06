We’re still not sure if we’re getting that Beyonce and Jay-Z joint album, but the Carters did give us a glimpse at another joint project that we’ve been dying to see for months!

Hov and Bey kicked off their highly anticipated On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday and finally unveiled new photos of her their 11 month old twins, Sir and Rumi.

Rumi and Sir Carter! #otr A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

We haven’t seen the latest additions to the Carter family since Bey posted the infamous floral first pic of the babies back in July 2017.

Like, at all.

Beyonce ain’t show her twins for a whole dam year and y’all was mad at Drake 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/CBJ1lYUNxk — Peekeers 👀 (@peekeers) June 6, 2018

This all a distraction from the fact that Beyoncé’s twins will be a year old next week and we ain’t seen not one single photo since their birth. — nicolas flamel (@toky0_martian) May 30, 2018

Well, since their beautiful faces have been shown on tour, does this mean we may get to see more photos of S&R on the ‘Gram with their mom, rocking Snapchat filters like big sister Blue?

Probably not. But we can dream! And judging by the fact that Beyonce and Jay-Z are on tour together again, dreams actually do come true.

Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give Us A Glimpse Of Sir & Rumi was originally published on globalgrind.com

