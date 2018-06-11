J PRINCE: “The Art & Science Of Respect”, Drake, Pimp C, Threats On His Life & More

J Prince stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new book “The Art And Science Of Respect”. During the convo Prince discussed starting Rap A Lot records and his take on the Drake and Pusha T beef. Furthermore, J discussed being harassed by the Feds and how he protected himself from a Fhitman. He also talked about being a mentor and friend to Master P, Baby, and Tony Draper. As well as his influence on the careers of UGK, Ghetto Boyz, Devin The Dude and more.

