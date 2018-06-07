Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce For Being So Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

06.07.18
Jay-Z and Beyonce kicked off the tour and Juicy spoke about how Gary With Da Tea talked about it. Gary believes that Jay-Z is tired of Beyonce because she is so grand. Juicy defended Beyonce and said that Jay-Z knew who she was before the got married.

She said, “Beyonce is a queen and will always be a queen.”

People on Facebook Live told Gary that he needs to have a seat and also think Jay-Z loves his wife. Juicy mentioned that anybody that was going to be with Beyonce was going have to add to her. The two look pretty happy together at the concert and we love to watch them together.

Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce For Being So Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

