People have been waiting for Drake to come back and body Pusha T with a song, but it hasn’t happened yet. Headkrack mentioned that someone from the Cash Money team just caused Drake to get an honorary L. Lil Twist responded with a song and it’s terrible.
The lyrics are weak and Headkrack believes that he should not get involved with beef like this ever again.
RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]
Headkrack also spoke about Azealia Banks being kicked off Twitter. She went back and forth with a contestant from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Azealia spoke about her disgusting crotch and some other choice words and has been suspended from Twitter for now.
RELATED: Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Drake Addresses Blackface Controversy, Hood Pass Still Under Review
The Latest:
- Dej Loaf Feating Leon Bridges – Liberated [Exclusive Video Premiere]
- “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61
- Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To Prove She Didn’t Steal A Bikini
- Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide
- Is Jay-Z Tired Of Beyonce For Being So Grand? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A$AP Ferg “Harlem Anthem,” Steve Aoki ft. Lil Yachty & AJR & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.18
- Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of Cardi B & Rihanna
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss
1.1 of 21
2.2 of 21
3.3 of 21
4.4 of 21
5.5 of 21
6.6 of 21
7.7 of 21
8.8 of 21
9.9 of 21
10.10 of 21
11.11 of 21
12.12 of 21
13.13 of 21
14.14 of 21
15.15 of 21
16.16 of 21
17.17 of 21
18.18 of 21
19.19 of 21
20.20 of 21
21.21 of 21
Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com