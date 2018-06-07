Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE]

Donald Glover has had a very successful career. He is now up to play Willie Wonka. Headkrack mentioned that several other people are up for this role, but thinks Donald Glover will be the best for it and could pull it off.

Lil Scrappy got into a bad car accident the other day after leaving the club and was in the hospital. He was released and has a broken foot. The cops have decided not to pursue charges after finding out there were no drugs or alcohol in his system.

