Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of Cardi B & Rihanna

If you’re not hip to the soulful vocals of Jorja Smith, now might be the time to hop on board.

The British singer is on her way to stardom thanks to collabs with people like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and a solo album hitting the world tomorrow!

For a teaser of what’s to come, check out her wonderful mashup of Rihanna‘s “Man Down” and Cardi B‘s ‘Be Careful” below! Then swipe through for some beautiful cuts off Lost & Found, out June 8!

