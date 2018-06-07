CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jordan Brand Shares Details of White and Black Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 [Photos]

Who got the plug?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Levi's x Air Jordan IV

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The blue denim Levi’s x Air Jordan IV collaboration was a heater, and now the ante has been upped, two times. Jordan Brand just unveiled two new colorways, white and black, of its Levi’s x Air Jordan IV capsule.

The collection still consists of the Air Jordan IV outfitted in denim and a Levi’s trucker jacket. All come in washed black and white denim varieties, with the jacket being reversible. The jacket actually reverses into a remixed version of the Flight Suit and features red wing details on the denim side. Also, Levi’s patented dark copper shank buttons appear on the jackets as well as the Two Horses paper patch on the shoes, jacket and hangtags with Jumpman branding in the mix.

Both new versions of the Levi’s x Air Jordan IV drop June 30.

So stay close to your SNKRS app, take care of your plug and or just straight pray. Check out detailed images of the collection below and in the gallery.

Levi's x Air Jordan IV

Jordan Brand Shares Details for White and Black Levi's x Air Jordan 4

12 photos Launch gallery

Jordan Brand Shares Details for White and Black Levi's x Air Jordan 4

Continue reading Jordan Brand Shares Details for White and Black Levi’s x Air Jordan 4

Jordan Brand Shares Details for White and Black Levi's x Air Jordan 4

Jordan Brand Shares Details for White and Black Levi's x Air Jordan 4

Photo: Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand Shares Details of White and Black Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close