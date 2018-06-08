Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide

If you thought that Janet Hubert’s feud with former co-star Will Smith is over, you would be mistaken. Apparently, the original Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to social media last Friday to blame the actor for her son’s suicide attempt.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Hubert sent off the following:

Darksin Aunt Viv is still onn Facebook wylin about Will. She always has time but this is a bit much pic.twitter.com/A4G7FHbdzM — Angela Renay (@angie_goodwood) June 2, 2018

The details around what happened to her son are scarce, but fans on social media expressed their concerns for Hubert’s own mental state:

*Janet Hubert falls off her bike while getting a morning ride in* Janet: Ouch! Fuck you Will Smith! This is all your fault!! — bizza. (@BiancaRaye) June 2, 2018

Janet Hubert is a level of crazy I never want to encounter — 🇳🇬NaijaGal🇳🇬 (@Naija4LifeO) June 2, 2018

Something is wrong with Janet Hubert. For real. — bizza. (@BiancaRaye) June 2, 2018

I'm going to keep it real. I've always felt Janet Hubert was sick and the folks gassing her up were doing her a disservice. Both she and her son need help. I hope they get it. — Bodak Red 💄 (@AFarray) June 2, 2018

Janet Hubert is a big example of why holding onto grudges are pointless. Life goes on either way — JFeezy (@Jforest__) June 2, 2018

Janet Hubert needs healing. Stop blaming Will Smith for everything that goes wrong in your life! — Stephanie, Duchess of Excellence (@qsteph) June 7, 2018

Folks also expressed that perhaps Jada can invite Janet to the Red Table talks and hash this out once and for all:

If Jada gets The Blacktress Janet Hubert on the Red Table Talk show I’m going to be so DONE. Can you imagine how that would go? Lordt. — Tai Trillmonger (@taigooden) June 2, 2018

@jadapsmith you should have Janet Hubert at “The Red Table” let’s see the fued end. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RedTableTalk — Pineapple Gal 🍍 (@_PBANDJB) May 31, 2018

But really, it isn’t Jada’s job to fix her husband’s mess. We just hope Janet’s son is doing better and gets the help that he so desperately needs.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about her accusations?

Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

