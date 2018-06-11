21 Savage Pulls A Gun Out During Pool Party Brawl

Via | HotNewHipHop

21 Savage has appeared to be changing his ways recently. He’s started to be an advocate for the non-violent squashing of beef, and is even delivering helpful financial advice to his fellow rap artists. However, the life of a famous rap star can still be filled with peril, and people plotting on your riches, or even your life. 21 clearly though he was in need of some protection in the form of a hand gun, and he decided to pull it out at a recent pool party.

According to TMZ, 21 and his posse were attending an annual massive pool party officially referred to as the “Big Ass Pool Party.” Suddenly a large group of people crash the event, upsetting the positive vibe that was prevalent beforehand. After one of the party crashers tries to make a pass at a girl in 21’s group, tensions started to rise.

