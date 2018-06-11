23 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
21 Savage keeps the heater tucked in his swim trunks.
According to TMZ, 21 and his posse were attending an annual massive pool party officially referred to as the “Big Ass Pool Party.” Suddenly a large group of people crash the event, upsetting the positive vibe that was prevalent beforehand. After one of the party crashers tries to make a pass at a girl in 21’s group, tensions started to rise.
21 Savage Pulls A Gun Out During Pool Party Brawl was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours