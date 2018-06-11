1 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
The Wests and Kardashian-Jenners face off on the popular game show.
The family was split between Team West—composed of Kanye, Kim, and Kanye’s cousins Kim, Wallace, Jalil, and Ricky—and Team Kardashian, featuring Kris Jenner, her Mother Mary Jo, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner cousin Cici Bussy, and friend Jonathan Cheban.
Watch Kanye West & The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Square Off On “Family Feud” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours