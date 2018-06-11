CLOSE
Travis Scott Shut The City Down At His Cactus Jack Block Party [PHOTOS + RECAP]

A Block Party To Remember

Travis Scott made his first Jordan release a memorable one. For the first ever Jordan activation in the city, Scott pulled off a full-blown carnival type event with Frenchy’s Chicken, Shipley Do-Nuts, games and even a basketball tournament. Hell, even Sir Isaac managed to jump over Kiotti and dunk. Folks even got custom 97.9 The Box T-shirts. But the main stars of the show were the Air Jordan IV “Cactus Jack” and Scott himself. Soon as he hit the basketball court, fans from all sides of Roots Square Memorial Park converged upon him, temporarily halting the basketball game. Not soon after that? The fire Marshall called the entire event off. See the pics and vids from the event below.

Close