Travis Scott Shut The City Down At His Cactus Jack Block Party [PHOTOS + RECAP]

What are your thoughts on the custom @travisscott #CactusJack4s from @jumpman23 ?! 🌵🔥🤘🏽 📸: @kandidsxkev #CopOrDrop #Kicks #retros #4s #Cactusjack #travisscott #astroworld #htown #MoCity #laflame🔥

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on Jun 9, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT