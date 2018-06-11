Rickey Smiley Shares Words Of Encouragement For Fathers: Kids Deserved To Be Loved By Both Parents [EXCLUSIVE]

Father’s Day is coming up and Rickey Smiley wants all the dads leading up to that day to have a great week. This holiday sometimes doesn’t get a lot of the love it deserves, but Rickey is changing that up. He congratulated all the men in the room for being great dads and reflected on times where all of them used to bring the kids up to the station.

Rickey also told all the men that are fighting for visitation to keep fighting as well as to make sure you have a relationship with your child. He remembers the time where he couldn’t take his son to the park, but would just throw the football in the yard with him.

He shouted out all the step dads, coaches and mentors that are being fathers to the father less. Rickey also spoke about the dads that do hair in the morning. Shout out to all the men Rickey is describing and happy early Father’s Day!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

