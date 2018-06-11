Rickey Smiley Shares Words Of Encouragement For Fathers: Kids Deserved To Be Loved By Both Parents [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Father’s Day is coming up and Rickey Smiley wants all the dads leading up to that day to have a great week. This holiday sometimes doesn’t get a lot of the love it deserves, but Rickey is changing that up. He congratulated all the men in the room for being great dads and reflected on times where all of them used to bring the kids up to the station.

Rickey also told all the men that are fighting for visitation to keep fighting as well as to make sure you have a relationship with your child. He remembers the time where he couldn’t take his son to the park, but would just throw the football in the yard with him.

RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing Who His Real Father Is And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

He shouted out all the step dads, coaches and mentors that are being fathers to the father less. Rickey also spoke about the dads that do hair in the morning. Shout out to all the men Rickey is describing and happy early Father’s Day!

RELATED: Tyrese’s Emotional Episode Helps Debunk Stereotype Of Negligent Black Fathers

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Man Buries His Father In A BMW [PHOTO]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Shares Words Of Encouragement For Fathers: Kids Deserved To Be Loved By Both Parents [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close