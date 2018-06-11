CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On The Shade Room Because Of Their Negative Comments Section

2 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Celebration For Pierre Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Cardi B should be celebrating another top 10 song on the Billboard charts, but the pregnant rap star can’t seem to stop focusing on the negative comments on social media. Cardi, posted an update on Instagram, calling out The Shade Room for their negativity and made it clear she doesn’t want to be featured on the popular page anymore.

Fans were quick to point out that TheShadeRoom and social media for that matter was pivotal in her rise to fame and when she was an upcoming artist, would have wanted to be featured.

“People on those comments are disgusting and toxic .We don’t need that energy in our life,” she wrote.

It seems Cardi, who’s rightfully relaxing and enjoying her pregnancy outside the limelight, has been paying more attention to the comments section on her social media, feeding into commenters.

Many of Cardi’s celeb friends, like Kehlani, Erica Mena, Stefflon Don took to her post to express their support. With the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and countless other personalities, it’s become more imperative to focus on positive energy and mental health.

Cardi is onto something here, but she may want to spend less time focusing on the negative comments and bask in the positive things fans have to say about her. All of which means, less social media and more mommy time.

RELATED STORIES:

Yes, ‘Strong Black Women; Can Commit Suicide Too

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B.’s ‘Be Careful’ Video Lead Talks How Faith (And Instagram) Led Him To Work With Her

Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On The Shade Room Because Of Their Negative Comments Section was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Cardi B Doesn’t Want To Be Featured On The Shade Room Because Of Their Negative Comments Section

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close