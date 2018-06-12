Chance The Rapper Surprises HS Graduates With Childish Gambino Performance

Since its debut a few weeks back, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” has garnered praise and compliments from fans, peers, and critics alike due to its metaphors and overall message about Amerikkka in 2018.
Chance The Rapper knows just how important Gambino’s art is today and yesterday (June 11) set up an Open Mike Event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago for high school graduates to attend for free. Little did anyone know there was much more to the event than met the eye.
Much to the surprise of everyone in attendance Chance had enlisted Childish Gambino for the event and got him to perform his much-revered song for a crowd of young and impressionable minds.
Props to Chance The Rapper for continuing to do what he can to get this generation of youths as woke as can be. If only more of our heroes and celebrities would follow his example.
