CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Thanks Legal Team With Private Dinner At Tao Downtown

Meek shows love to the people who freed him.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Credit: DJDM/WENN.com

Meek Mill is still counting his blessings for being a free man while he awaits his new trial. The “Amen” rapper treated his lawyers to an exclusive night on the town for getting him out of prison.

While in New York City to perform at HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the Philadelphia MC hosted his counsel to a private affair. A source tells Page Six Meek booked out a private room at posh eatery Tao Downtown as a sign of gratitude for his unexpected release back in April. He reportedly treated each guest with a bottle of champagne as an extra thank you.

Mill rode up to the Summer Jam concert stage popping a wheelie on a four wheel ATV; the same maneuver that reportedly got him booked on a parole violation late last year in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. During his performance, he declared “last time I was in New York with a motherf***ing bike, I lost my freedom , This time, we not going back to jail.”

Meek’s new trial is expected to begin this summer. Judge Brinkley, the magistrate who allegedly requested the rapper to shout her out on a record, remains on the case even after multiple attempts by his attorney to have someone else assigned.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com

Meek Mill Thanks Legal Team With Private Dinner At Tao Downtown was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

11 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Meek Mill Thanks Legal Team With Private Dinner At Tao Downtown

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close