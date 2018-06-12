CLOSE
Beyonce Wore A $10,000 Gown To Renew Her Vows With Jay-Z [VIDEO]

Via: LoveBScott

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked of their ‘On the Run II’ tour last week in Cardiff, England, fans were treated to footage of The Carters dressed in white and surrounded by their children, Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 11 months.

Designer Galia Lahav confirmed in a press release that the ceremony was indeed a “vow renewal” and that Beyoncé wore the label’s “Thelma” style wedding dress.

It’s a stunning dress. Now, we just need Beyoncé to drop photos (and more video) of her in it so we can see her in all her glory.

 

