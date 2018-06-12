Nicki Minaj & Future Announce ‘NickiHndrxx’ Joint Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future just announced dates for their joint ‘NickiHndrxx Tour.’

via Rap-Up:

Presented by Live Nation, the North American arena run will kick off Sept. 21 in Baltimore and hit cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Miami, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, wrapping Nov. 24 in Las Vegas.

Starting in February 2019, the tour will travel overseas to Europe for a series of dates in Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Frankfurt, and more.

