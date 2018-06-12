CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Blac Chyna Speaks On Her Rumored Pregnancy

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty

Blac Chyna is finally speaking out on the pregnancy rumors that popped up after pictures surfaced with what looked like a baby bump.

via TMZ

Blac Chyna doesn’t have another bun in the oven, despite a photo that surfaced making some fans think otherwise.

Chyna attended her son, King’s kindergarten graduation on Friday wearing a tight pink dress … prompting people on social media to point out what they swore was a baby bump — but sources close to Chyna tell us fans got it twisted. 

We’re told she’s absolutely not pregnant, and you can blame the “bump” on the fact Chyna was just bloated.  

Hmmmm ok whatever you say Chyna.

#BijouStarFiles: Blac Chyna Speaks On Her Rumored Pregnancy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

