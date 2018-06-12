Ne-Yo On Evolving Into A Good Man: “There’s A Lot Of Women That Had To Suffer In Order For Me To Get To This Place” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ne-Yo’s new album “Good Man,” is showing his transition. He spoke about how this album is for everyone and he’s sharing a story with fans that he hopes they enjoy. Ne-Yo mentioned that for the first time he’s realizing that he gives a damn about someone. The R&B star even admitted to being good to a woman, but then cheating on her in the past.
He puts 100% of himself into this relationship and never did that before.
Ne-Yo also talked about how a lot of women he dated had to suffer for him to get to this point in his life. One fan reached out and told him that he should apologize to all of them and Ne-Yo believes on this album he gave a huge apology. Self-reflection has helped him be the man he is today.
