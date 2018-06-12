CLOSE
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation Is Here & Folks Aren’t Ready

A colorful group has people saying "huh?"

2018 Hangout Festival - Day 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

So XXL has released its renowned Freshman Class cover for 2018 featuring all the up-and-coming rappers you should keep on your radar.

This go around, the mix of artists include folks like Lil Pump, Dreamville signee J.I.D and British spitter Stefflon Don. 

Of course, with the spotlight on a select few, the cover has already gained its critics.

I mean…the look of the cover alone is reason for comment.

While the color scheme for the photo shoot was probably simple…

Tips of coloured crayons emerging from a yellow box, front view.

Source: Dorling Kindersley / Getty

The hair team probably had plenty of work cut out for them.

 

 

Not to mention, the cover does seem to favor the youngins…

 

And of course, women rappers are still few and far between….

 

But it’s still a solid cover right???

Twitter definitely had thoughts. Swipe through to find out how upset or unbothered people are!

2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation Is Here & Folks Aren't Ready

Close