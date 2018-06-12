CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Learned About Masturbation At 9-Years-Old

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her sexual journey on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

Most parents cringe at the thought of talking to their children about sex (and vice versa), but Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed the conversation on the most-recent episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk.”

Jada was an open book during the intimate convo, revealing that her grandmother taught her about “self-pleasuring” at 9-years-old. The Girl’s Trip actress would give herself multiple orgasms leading to a mild addiction to masturbation.

Jada’s early exploration of her sexuality led to her openness with her own children. “If I have to sit up here how she has to be careful in these streets because of all the harms that may come to her, I’m damn sure not leaving out the good stuff,” she said.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me. She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that was him. She taught me at nine.”

While Jada’s introduction to sex was by way of her grandmother, Willow was introduced to sex after she walked in on her mother and father having sex.

Jada’s mother had a negative experience with sex. “As women we’ve be trained that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex. Sex is not for women. Sex is for men. Pleasure is for men. Honestly, I think that’s why so many women I know haven’t had orgasms,” Jada said.

Which is all true. Women are beginning to embrace their sexuality and push back against stereotypes that deem a sexually liberate women “hoes.” Amber Rose’s annual Slut Walk aims to challenge society’s views of women by taking back control of words used against us.

Conversations like this are needed, especially in the Black community when our mother’s teach us to avoid sex, but it doesn’t give us the tools to handle situations once we are in them.

What say you readers, is 9-years-old too young to learn about sexual pleasure? Watch “Red Table Talk,” below:

