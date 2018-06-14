CLOSE
Teairra Mari Restraining Order Request Against 50 Cent Denied

It looks like a victory for Fif, if you want to call it that.

Teairra Mari And Her Attorneys Lisa Bloom And Walter Mosely Hold Press Conference About New Legal Action Against 50 Cent And Akbar Abdul-Ahad

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Teairra Mari attempted to get justice for the revenge porn exposure that was allegedly enacted by her ex-boyfriend and ridiculed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via Instagram. Mari, with the help of her attorney Lisa Bloom, attempted to get a restraining order against Fif but the request was denied by the judge.

TMZ reports:

As we reported … Teairra went after her ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, and his friend, 50, claiming they teamed up to spread images of her on Instagram that included Teairra with ejaculate all over her face.

She went to court to get a restraining order against them to stop sharing the photo … but the judge has now denied that motion. And according to Lisa Bloom, the judge denied the request “because she was not convinced that the photo 50 Cent posted, with ejaculate on our client’s face, showed her ‘engaging’ in a sexual act.”

It wasn’t reported what Bloom’s next move would be but Abdul-Ahad is due in court over the matter later this month.

Photo: Getty

Teairra Mari Restraining Order Request Against 50 Cent Denied

