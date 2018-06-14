CLOSE
Meek Mill Talks Prison Reform, Judge Genece Brinkley & Probation on ‘The View’ [VIDEO]

Meek Mill continues his crusade for change on The View

Having been a victim of an unjust prison sentencing, Illadelphia’s Meek Mill has made prison reform a personal passion project and ever since being released from the bing, Meek’s made it a point to talk about the issue every chance he got.

Yesterday (June 14), Meek Mill stopped by The View to talk about his upbringing, how a small “technical violation” like getting pulled over could lead to a few years behind bars, and revealing that he’s only getting started on his crusade for justice equality.

“We’re starting one of the biggest foundations surrounding criminal justice reform – me myself, Michael Ruben, Jay-Z – having platforms like this to be able to speak on situations like myself.”

Unfortunately for Meek the PA Supreme Court ruled in favor of keeping bias judge Genece Brinkley on his case, which could lead to yet another unjust sentencing.

Check out the quick interview below.

