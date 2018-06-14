CLOSE
National
Home > National

School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.

2 reads
Leave a comment
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

We’ve heard people make a lot of excuses for their racism, but this story takes the cake!

An Alabama school board member is under fire for writing racist posts on her Facebook page. The reasoning behind her words? Let her tell it, it’s all former First Lady Michelle Obama and kneeling athletes like Colin Kaepernick’s fault.

According to AL.com, Donna Pike, a member of the Jefferson County School Board, recently shared a meme about Obama-administration senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, calling her a Muslim.

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the meme Pike posted on June 1, he made sure to attend a school board meeting held on Tuesday (June 12).

AL.com noted that “Chaverst showed a packed conference room images of not only that post, but others showing Pike supported Roseanne Barr, who once referred to Jarrett as an ‘ape’ on Twitter.”

“She’s not a Muslim; she’s an American,” Chaverst told the members of the board about Jarrett.

As Pike tried to shoo Chaverst away with her hand, he refused to back down.

“She’s a racist, and if you stand with her, guess that makes you one, too. Everybody in this room, you have an obligation to stand up for these children and do what’s right. She is an elected official! I have a parent here who has children in Jefferson County Schools that is getting ready to pull her kids out of the school system because of you, Miss Donna Pike. And you don’t care!” he exclaimed.

Pike admitted that she did share the posts, but only did so to show the hypocrisy of what people can get away with that people like Roseanne Barr cannot.

“I shared it, and I’m not sorry I did, and I meant it because it shows hypocrisy in our country. Some people can get away with it and some people can’t. It was not racist,” she told the room.

Later, Pike said she did not agree with what Roseanne said, but if Roseanne got fired, then others should be fired, too. Ironically, she never clarifies who those “others” are.

Another meme she posted accuses Mrs. Obama of basically hating her country.

“Another thing about Michelle Obama … I don’t care one way or the other,” Pike said. “I have a disabled veteran that’s a daughter and I have a son that’s a veteran. And for her not to salute the flag, if you’ll look at the picture, was offensive to me. Now, will I apologize for that? Never.”

Now, this photo was debunked by The Root, who found a picture of our Forever FLOTUS putting her hand over her heart during the anthem. But of course, Pike fell for the fake news, defending her nonsense.

Sadly, Pike wasn’t done. She also blamed athletes for sharing another offensive post.

“It was not shared because I’m a racist,” Pike explained before going in on the national anthem protests.

“It was shared because … I’ll tell you another thing: I won’t watch the NFL because I’m tired of people kneeling instead of people saluting our flag. Let me get that out there. If that’s racist, then so be it.”

OK, Donna.

Superintendent Craig Pouncey tried to explain to Pike why her posts could be problematic to parents concerned about their child’s education. Taking no accountability for her own actions, Pike accused Pouncey of trying to get her booted from the board. She also started crying that she felt attacked by Chaverst, who caught her off guard.

However, Pouncey wasn’t having it.

“Today, the board all said they were fine hearing from Mr. Chaverst, including Mrs. Pike I believe.  After hearing from him, most of them made thoughtful comments about what was said,” he wrote in a statement, AL.com reported.

He added: “I do not think it is appropriate for any board member to post the Facebook posts that were shown to us today under any circumstances. I believe it is offensive to many that we serve and it is divisive speech that, although she has every right to engage in, she is ultimately responsible for.  It does not reflect my beliefs or serve as a reflection of the district that I serve and I am 100 percent certain that it does not reflect the opinion of the other four board members who serve with her.”

Pike has since removed the posts from her Facebook page.

RELATED NEWS:

Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

Buffalo Wild Wings Apologizes For Racist Tweets In Targeted Hacking

Roseanne Barr Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

28 photos Launch gallery

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

Continue reading #ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

[caption id="attachment_2960411" align="alignleft" width="879"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (May 23) to much dismay, the NFL issued a new policy regarding athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. Teams with players who don't stand during the anthem will be fined. Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, "We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand -- that's all personnel -- and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That's something we think we owe. [But] we were also very sensitive to give players choices." Sigh. Clearly, folks took to Twitter to blast the NFL for violating these players' right to protest.

School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close