Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell spoke about the new “Superfly,” movie that they are in, which comes out this weekend. They both are on dynamic shows and talked about what makes them so amazing. Trevor Jackson is currently on “grown-ish” and believes the writers is what makes the show.

He also loves the cast and talked about how they work so well together.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Started Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jason Mitchell is on the hit show “The Chi,” and believes the story it tells is pretty amazing. The cast, directors and writers make the show and he’s excited to see what season 2 brings. Headkrack spoke about how the show sometimes stresses him out, but he is a huge fan.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson Lists Who He’ll Thank When He Wins A Grammy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “SuperFly” Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

CASSIUS was onhand to get a first look at all things SuperFly. The remake, starring Trevor Jackson, hits theaters this June 15. Check out our time on the Atlanta set in the gallery here.

Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close