Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell spoke about the new “Superfly,” movie that they are in, which comes out this weekend. They both are on dynamic shows and talked about what makes them so amazing. Trevor Jackson is currently on “grown-ish” and believes the writers is what makes the show.
He also loves the cast and talked about how they work so well together.
RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Started Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Jason Mitchell is on the hit show “The Chi,” and believes the story it tells is pretty amazing. The cast, directors and writers make the show and he’s excited to see what season 2 brings. Headkrack spoke about how the show sometimes stresses him out, but he is a huge fan.
RELATED: Trevor Jackson Lists Who He’ll Thank When He Wins A Grammy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Pill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers
- Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr Faces Life In Prison On Kidnapping And Rape Charges
- School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes
- #TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held Their Own Against Usher
- Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chano The Philanthropist: Chance The Rapper Set To Produce A Special Olympics Anniversary Concert
- What Chief Keef Will Have To Do To Get The Upperhand On Tekashi 6ix9ine [EXCLUSIVE]
- So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say To Their Kids
- Teairra Mari Restraining Order Request Against 50 Cent Denied
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Getting into character1 of 7
2. Knowing why you play the game2 of 7
3. The Boss3 of 7
4. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit4 of 7
5. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit5 of 7
6. Director X on set6 of 7
7. Priest all alone7 of 7
Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com