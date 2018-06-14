Why Nas’ New Album Is So Highly Anticipated [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.14.18
Nas fans get ready because his highly anticipated album is dropping tonight at midnight allegedly. The last time we heard music from him was nearly 6 years ago with his song “Daughters.” Headkrack spoke about how Kanye West was the executive producer on this project and he can’t wait to hear it.

The album will have 7 tracks and hopefully fans support him. Nicki Minaj is dropping an album in August and spoke about how it is the best album of the year. She will also be touring with Future later this year until early next year.

