Pill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Source: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

While Bill Cosby awaits his sentencing after being convicted of sexual assault, he is getting new lawyers. The disgraced comedian has fired his entire legal team. 

Reports Page Six:

Convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby has canned his entire legal team ahead of ​his Sept. 25 ​sentencing, his spokesman told The Post.

“Joseph P. Green Jr. is Mr. Cosby’s new attorney,” Andrew Wyatt said after the news broke that Cosby had tossed all of his high-powered legal team.

The mass-firing occurs as the 80-year-old faces sentencing in September on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby was convicted at his April retrial, and faces up to 10 years behind bars on each count.

It’s worth noting that Cosby previously dismissed the team whose trial ended with a mistrial in 2017.

Cosby is currently out on bail, and rocking an ankle monitor. In other news, maybe Camille isn’t leaving him after all.

Photo: Getty

 

Pill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

