Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell are ready for fans to go see “Superfly” this weekend. They spoke about the different people on set and how much fun they had while filming. Headkrack asked them a few questions and it was quite interesting.
Trevor and Jason mentioned that the song played most on set was “My Dog,” which is a hip hop song.
RELATED: Director X Tells What It Was About Trevor Jackson’s Performance That Landed Him The Lead In “Superfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
They then began to speak in British accents as they spoke about the lovely women on set. Several of them were from strip clubs including Magic City. Jason mentioned that Lex Scott Davis who plays “Georgia” in the film was the best looking on set. The guys also spoke about, who they would call if they were in need between Rick Ross and Future.
RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell On What They Want People To Take Away From “Superfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Tell What Makes Their Respective TV Shows Hits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Share Pics Of New Baby Boy!
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell From “Superfly” Have Fun Showing Off Their British Accents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- New Meme Alert: Twitter Is In Tears Over This Tequila-Tipsy Michael Jordan Pic
- Possible Purple & Gold: Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants To Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers
- The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour Book, New Nas & More
- Freeze!: Rich The Kid Was Allegedly Set Up & Robbed By Instagram Model Tori Brixx
- Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor
- Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake That Proves He Wasn’t Always Delivering Duppy Disses
- Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Home Invasion
- Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In Beyoncé Moves
"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
"SuperFly" Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Getting into character1 of 7
2. Knowing why you play the game2 of 7
3. The Boss3 of 7
4. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit4 of 7
5. ‘SuperFly’ Set Visit5 of 7
6. Director X on set6 of 7
7. Priest all alone7 of 7
Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell From “Superfly” Have Fun Showing Off Their British Accents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com