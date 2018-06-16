Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell From “Superfly” Have Fun Showing Off Their British Accents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell are ready for fans to go see “Superfly” this weekend. They spoke about the different people on set and how much fun they had while filming. Headkrack asked them a few questions and it was quite interesting.

Trevor and Jason mentioned that the song played most on set was “My Dog,” which is a hip hop song.

They then began to speak in British accents as they spoke about the lovely women on set. Several of them were from strip clubs including Magic City. Jason mentioned that Lex Scott Davis who plays “Georgia” in the film was the best looking on set. The guys also spoke about, who they would call if they were in need between Rick Ross and Future.

