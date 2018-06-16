CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This Hilarious Viral Video

“Season’s over, lost again/Man, I tried, man, I tried.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If LeBron James could rap like Drake, this is what he would have to say about the past season:

“Season’s over, lost again/Man, I tried, man, I tried.”

Watch the hilarious clip below, which has racked up over 50,000 likes.

Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This Hilarious Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This Hilarious Viral Video

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close