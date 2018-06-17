CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes From Opening Weekend

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Disney Pixar Incredibles 2 Movie

Source: Disney Pixar Films / Disney Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” brought in $180 million domestically on opening weekend and we can guarantee a majority of the moviegoers were dressed for the occasion.

Fans on Twitter have been waiting 14 years for this sequel and did not hold back when they hit the theaters.

They did it real big this year! Hit the flip to check out some of the Incredible costumes from this weekend.

Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes From Opening Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

17 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes From Opening Weekend

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close