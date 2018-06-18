CLOSE
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

The young rapper was 20.

XXXTentacion

News of XXXTentacion’s murder in Miami has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. The rapper, 20, was shot outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, FL Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead by Broward County sheriffs a few hours later.

XXX’s fans and colleagues in hip-hop have weighed in with reactions, thoughts and prayers. Despite his legal issues, XXX crafted music that inspired plenty of fans across the country and as he promoted positivity over the last few days of his life, his peers have decided to remember him in a better light.

RELATED: XXXTentacion Shot And Killed In Miami

Born, Jahseh Onfroy, the 20-year-old was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges of his then-pregnant girlfriend and for witness tampering in a separate trial when he was shot inside of a car outside of a motorcycle dealership. Numerous artists and producers have weighed in from not only the South Florida area but artists such as J.Cole, Kanye West and more.

