Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley called up Uncle Bruce because he’s back in the hospital. He was there for several months waiting for a heart. When things got worse he had to get help through a ventricular assist device to help pump blood.

Uncle Bruce was released after that, but unfortunately was recently admitted again. He had some fluid in his left lung and it collapsed. Uncle Bruce told the team he is feeling better and should be out soon.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey spoke about how thankful he is to Uncle Bruce for helping him be the man he is today. The two then began to make jokes with each other and it made everyone laugh. Keep Uncle Bruce in your prayers!

RELATED: How Uncle Bruce Is Doing After Heart Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey’s Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Tells How He Keeps Himself Busy While Waiting For A Transplant [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

 

Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close