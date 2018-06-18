T.I. is making headlines again and it’s not for good reasons. He was caught on social media with another woman sitting on a couch and her hand between his legs. T.I. was also allegedly seen kissing the side of her neck.
So many people are trying to say that it’s not him because they don’t want Tiny and him to breakup. The two recently signed contracts for “The Family Hustle” to return, but this could damage the money. The Migos and Cardi B surprised fans at Birthday Bash ATL with a performance they will never forget.
RELATED: T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman [VIDEO]
RELATED: T.I. Is Irate Over Houston’s Restaurant Assault Incident In Atlanta [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Offset, T.I., Nicki Minaj And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Must Face Her (Alleged) Alcoholism If She Wants To Film Again
- Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting in Pittsburgh
- Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed In Drive-By Shooting
- Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally
- Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
- Will T.I. Being Caught With Another Woman Hurt “The Family Hustle”? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hip-Hop Reacts To The Shooting Death Of XXXTentacion
- These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is America’s Go-To Move When It Wants To Be In Control
- So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30 Year Prison Sentence
T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]
T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]
1. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 1 of 8
2. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 2 of 8
3. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 3 of 8
4. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 4 of 8
5. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 5 of 8
6. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 6 of 8
7. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 7 of 8
8. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 8 of 8
Will T.I. Being Caught With Another Woman Hurt “The Family Hustle”? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com