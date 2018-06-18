CLOSE
R.I.P.: XXXTentacion Shot & Killed In Miami At 20

Snapchat users shared live footage of the rapper sitting lifeless in his car after reportedly being shot and robbed.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Florida authorities have confirmed that XXXtentacion (Born Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed in Florida Monday June 18.

Snapchat users first reported that the 20-year-old SoundCloud sensation was apparently lifeless after being shot and robbed outside of a Miami motor sports store.

Witnesses told TMZ he had no pulse. The rapper was reportedly shopping for motorcycles.

https://twitter.com/ndee93/status/1008805318892060672

https://twitter.com/realkingmyers/status/1008810546127364097

Peace and blessings to his loved ones.

