Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting in Pittsburgh

Jimmy Wopo Text Graphic

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo has died following the shooting, Wopo’s manager confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

His manager Taylor Maglin shared the message below on his Facebook.

 

Wiz Khalifia took to Instagram to share his condolences to his Pittsburgh counterpart.

 

Rest up bro 💔

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

 

This is the second tragedy to strike hip-hop today, as earlier reported, Xxxtentacion was also killed in an apparent robbery Miami, Florida. We send our prayers to Jimmy Wopo’s friends and family.

