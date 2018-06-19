CLOSE
Real Hero: Chadwick Boseman Gives MTV Award To Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

From a make-believe hero to a real one.

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards honored Chadwick Boseman as the year’s best hero for his performance as The Black Panther. But Boseman took the opportunity to honor a real life hero, James Shaw Jr., who saved the lives of dozens of people earlier this year by wrestling a gun from an active shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

Watch Chadwick and the MTV crowd show their respect below.

