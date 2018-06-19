CLOSE
Killah Cam: Talk Trash To Cam Newton And You’ll Catch ALL The Smoke, Just Like This Kid

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

If you think you can talk smack to one of the greatest Quarter Back’s in the world and not get dealt with — you haven’t come across Cameron Jerrell Newton.

 

On Monday, the Panthers star participated in a 7-on-7 youth football camp, when a kid on the sidelines taunted him about his SuperBowl 50 loss. Instead of laughing it off like most pros would, Cam decided to taunt the kid back and pretty much sonned him in front of all his lil friends.

Don’t let the wacky outfits and crazy hair styles distract you from the fact that Cam is from Atlanta, Georgia. Knuck if you buck, little boy.

 

You can tell by other videos from the camp that Cam just wants to move on from the Superbowl 50 mishap, and live his best life.

 

We also got an epic new GIF out of Cameron pressing the teenager, and it’s gonna come in pretty handy this Summer. I can feel it.

If you watch the extended clip, you’ll see that Newton wasn’t really trying to scare the teen, he was just joking around.:

 

But at least he set the tone for future hecklers to come.

Killah Cam: Talk Trash To Cam Newton And You’ll Catch ALL The Smoke, Just Like This Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

