If you think you can talk smack to one of the greatest Quarter Back’s in the world and not get dealt with — you haven’t come across Cameron Jerrell Newton.

On Monday, the Panthers star participated in a 7-on-7 youth football camp, when a kid on the sidelines taunted him about his SuperBowl 50 loss. Instead of laughing it off like most pros would, Cam decided to taunt the kid back and pretty much sonned him in front of all his lil friends.

Cam Newton drops in at Tilted Towers everytime because he want all the smoke 😂 pic.twitter.com/e2bLNSXYLT — Bo Knows. (@BoTilly) June 18, 2018

Don’t let the wacky outfits and crazy hair styles distract you from the fact that Cam is from Atlanta, Georgia. Knuck if you buck, little boy.

You can tell by other videos from the camp that Cam just wants to move on from the Superbowl 50 mishap, and live his best life.

“You ain’t never had no old money.” – Cam Newton 😂 pic.twitter.com/LUpprRJQI8 — AAWOL (@LiveAAWOL) June 15, 2018

We also got an epic new GIF out of Cameron pressing the teenager, and it’s gonna come in pretty handy this Summer. I can feel it.

Cam Newton Getting In The Face Of A Teenage Heckler Is Proof That You Really Can't Win With Kids These Days#CamNewton #NFL https://t.co/O15NlMhE2N pic.twitter.com/FsPfq2358s — Robbie Fulton (@misconduct_22) June 19, 2018

If you watch the extended clip, you’ll see that Newton wasn’t really trying to scare the teen, he was just joking around.:

Extended video of the Cam Newton incident @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/6RsKKDwHsZ — Vincenzo Meschi (@cenzo_12) June 18, 2018

But at least he set the tone for future hecklers to come.

Killah Cam: Talk Trash To Cam Newton And You’ll Catch ALL The Smoke, Just Like This Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

